My not campaigning contributed to your victory, Ajit tells nephew Rohit

Pune: Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar on Monday told his nephew and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar that had he campaigned in the latter’s constituency, it might have jeopardised his victory in the recent assembly elections. Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and his nephew Rohit Pawar shook hands on Monday in YB Chavan’s memorial. Ajit told Rohit that had he campaigned in the latter’s constituency, it might have jeopardised his victory in the recent state polls. (IANS)

Rohit, the grandnephew of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, narrowly retained the Karjat-Jamkhed seat in Ahilyanagar district, defeating Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Ram Shinde by a slim margin of 1,243 votes.

The uncle-nephew interaction took place during the visit to the memorial of the state’s first chief minister YB Chavan on his death anniversary in Karad.

Ajit came face-to-face with Rohit, who was accompanying Sharad Pawar.

Congratulating his nephew for poll win, Ajit quipped, “Come, take my blessings. You barely survived (in retaining the seat). Had I held a rally (in Karjat-Jamkhed), imagine what would have happened.” Rohit responded by touching Ajit’s feet, acknowledging him as a “father figure” despite political differences.

“In the 2019 elections, he (Ajit Pawar) helped me. Since he is my uncle, it was my responsibility to seek his blessings. In this land of Chavan Saheb, we uphold the tradition and values he established,” Rohit told reporters.

When asked about Ajit’s banter, Rohit admitted that his uncle’s political rally might have impacted the outcome. “But he was busy in Baramati and didn’t have time to campaign in Karjat-Jamkhed,” he said, congratulating his uncle for NCP’s performance in the elections.

Ram Shinde accuses Ajit Pawar of conspiracy

Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Ram Shinde alleged that Ajit orchestrated a “conspiracy” to ensure NCP (SP)’s win in Karjat-Jamkhed.

Addressing a press conference, Shinde claimed there was an “undeclared agreement” within the Pawar family, which benefited Rohit Pawar. “Ajit Pawar admitted today in Karad that he didn’t campaign in my constituency. I had messaged him on October 7, requesting dates for his rally, but he deliberately avoided campaigning,” Shinde alleged.

Shinde accused Ajit of intentionally staying out of the Karjat-Jamkhed campaign to tilt the scales in Rohit’s favour. He interpreted the NCP chief’s comment — “What would have happened if I had participated in the rally?”— as confirmation of a premeditated strategy to influence the election outcome.

The BJP leader criticised Rohit’s political ambitions, pointing out that despite aspiring to become a minister or even the chief minister of Maharashtra, the latter had failed to exercise his voting rights during the assembly elections. Shinde insinuated that the omission was part of a larger political manoeuvre by the Pawar family.

Shinde expressed frustration over the alleged “family feud” agreement, which, according to him, had shaped political developments in Karjat-Jamkhed to favour the NCP (SP).

“I am a small farmer’s son who has fought against powerful political forces,” Shinde said. “Sharad Pawar entered the assembly in 1967, even before I was born. Yet, I have carved out my political career through hard work, confronting the might of the Pawar dynasty.”

Rohit responds

Reacting to Shinde’s allegations, Rohit reiterated his respect for Ajit Pawar. “It is our ‘sanskar’ to touch the feet of elders for blessings. Ajit Pawar helped me a lot during my 2019 elections,” he said. While acknowledging that his uncle’s rally might have influenced the outcome, Rohit maintained that Ajit’s focus on his own Baramati constituency prevented his involvement.

Rohit dismissed Shinde’s claims of conspiracy, emphasising that the election result reflected the people’s mandate rather than any orchestrated plan.

NCP reacts

Amol Mitkari, NCP spokesperson, refuted allegations made by Shinde. “All NCP leaders and supporters worked loyally for Mahayuti candidates. In fact, Ajit Dada Pawar asked me to campaign in Karjat-Jamkhed for at least two days, but I was stuck at Morshi so could not do it. It is wrong to make such allegations after the poll results are out.”