Nadda attends Ganesh festivities in Pune; says he prayed to Lord to make India strong, ‘atmanirbhar’

Union minister and BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday visited Pune city in Maharashtra to attend the ongoing Ganesh festival, and said he prayed to god to make India strong, developed, and ‘atmanirbhar’ or self-reliant. Union Minister and BJP National President J.P. Nadda being welcomed upon his arrival in Pune, Maharashtra. (@OfficeofJPNadda)

At the outset of his visit, Nadda offered prayers and performed pooja at Sai Mitra Mandal in the Kothrud area, which is associated with Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol.

The health and family welfare minister also visited the residence of former Union minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar in the city.