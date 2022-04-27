Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Nagpur student filmed classmate, blackmailed her to have sex with friends; held
pune news

Nagpur student filmed classmate, blackmailed her to have sex with friends; held

The traumatised girl, who did not disclose the crime to anyone for some time, finally decided to not let her classmate get away with rape and approached the local police on Wednesday.
The accused threatened to leak the girl’s video clip if she did not agree to have sex with his two friends at his house. (Representational Image)
Published on Apr 27, 2022 04:00 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

NAGPUR: An engineering student in Nagpur filmed his intimate moments with a classmate and used the video clip to blackmail her into having sex with two of his friends, police said on Wednesday.

Police said the traumatised rape survivor did not disclose the crime to anyone for some time. On Wednesday, she finally decided to not let her classmate get away with rape and approached the local police.

A police inspector assigned to investigate the case said the girl, who lived with a friend in a rented room near her college, was in a relationship with her classmate.

In her complaint, the survivor alleged that his friend called her to his house on April 17 and showed her a video clip of her intimate moments. He threatened to leak the video clip if she did not agree to have sex with his two friends at his house.

The girl tried to resist but the three raped her.

RELATED STORIES

The police officer cited above said the rape survivor has been sent to the government-run medical college and hospital for a medical test.

“We have arrested all three rapists,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP