Nandurbar district secondary education officer suspended, SIT probe underway

PUNE: The Maharashtra government has suspended Nandurbar district secondary education officer following persistent demands for his removal by members of the state legislative council across political parties in light of a series of corruption allegations and earlier criminal cases registered against him. School education minister Dadaji Bhuse formally announced the suspension on the floor of the state legislative council on December 11. Bhuse said that a detailed inquiry into all pending complaints against the officer would be completed within 15 days. Maharashtra government suspends Nandurbar district secondary education officer following persistent demands for his removal in light of corruption allegations. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The action comes after legislative council members across political parties questioned why the officer – who has a criminal case registered against him in 2020 for alleged forgery of government documents during his tenure as deputy director in Pune – was reappointed to Nandurbar and allowed to continue in service.

Raising a calling attention motion, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) MLC Kishor Darade accused the said officer of “collecting ₹10 lakh each from teachers” and amassing disproportionate assets. “How can such an officer, facing serious corruption charges and earlier FIRs, continue to be protected? Are you going to shield a corrupt official?” Darade asked angrily in the House.

Darade further questioned how the officer, despite an ongoing case over illegal assets registered against him at Bund Garden police station, was reinstated in Nandurbar. “Who gave him this posting? Why was he again been given an opportunity to engage in corruption? Teachers continue to complain that he collects huge sums even today. Who is backing him?” Darade asked.

Responding to the concerns, Bhuse said that no official involved in wrongdoing would be spared. “The officer will be suspended, and an inquiry into all complaints will be initiated immediately,” he told the House.

Bhuse also informed that a special investigation team (SIT) has already been formed to probe large-scale irregularities in the Shalarth ID system within the school education department. The SIT has been granted an extension of three months to complete its investigation and action will be taken based on its final report, Bhuse said.

“The education department has been grappling with serious corruption issues. We have formed a dedicated SIT for the Shalarth ID scam, and strict action is being taken against those found guilty. No one in the department will be spared if they are involved in malpractices,” Bhuse said.

