Narendra Dabholkar murder case: Next court hearing on November 19
Narendra Dabholkar murder case: Next court hearing on November 19

During the earlier hearing, the examination of witnesses in the murder case started before a special court of additional sessions judge SR Navandar. Avinash Davalbhakta, the witness who deposed before the court Davalbhakta was cross-examined by defence lawyers Prakash Salsingikar, Virendra Ichalkaranjikar and Suvarna Avhad
Narendra Dabholkar, a rationalist who was against superstition, was on a walk on the morning of August 20, 2013, near Omkareshwar bridge in Pune when two bike-borne men shot him. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 09:50 PM IST
ByNadeem Inamadar

PUNE A local court in Pune has deferred the hearing in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case till November 19.

Salsingikar asked him about his activities between August 19 and August 21.

The complainant in the case, Narayan Rangat, the then police sub-inspector at Vishrambag police station was scheduled to depose as a witness during the next hearing on Saturday.

Dabholkar, a rationalist who was against superstition, was on a walk on the morning of August 20, 2013, near Omkareshwar bridge in Pune when two bike-borne men shot him.

