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Nashik administration holds workshop on workplace safety, stresses PoSH compliance

The Nashik district collectorate organised the workshop in association with the district women and child welfare department

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 04:06 am IST
By Ranjan Dasgupta
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The Nashik district administration on Saturday organised a workshop on women’s safety at the workplace, with officials stressing the mandatory implementation of Internal Complaints Committees (ICC) under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act (PoSH).

Participants emphasised that ensuring safety at the workplace is a shared responsibility of both management and employees. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Shobha Pawar, member, Juvenile Justice Board, called upon all companies to constitute ICCs and ensure their effective functioning. “The management must make all employees, including men, aware of these committees so they can approach them for registering and redressing complaints,” she said.

The Nashik district collectorate organised the workshop in association with the district women and child welfare department.

Officials said that such workshops are conducted every month, and Saturday’s session was held against the backdrop of the recent incident at a TCS-linked BPO in Nashik. A detailed discussion was held on the provisions of the PoSH Act, its objectives, and effective implementation.

Participants emphasised that ensuring safety at the workplace is a shared responsibility of both management and employees. Some suggested the need for focused awareness drives in small and medium-scale industries in Nashik, along with better coordination among the industries, labour, and women and child welfare departments for stricter enforcement of the Act.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Nashik administration holds workshop on workplace safety, stresses PoSH compliance
Home / Cities / Pune / Nashik administration holds workshop on workplace safety, stresses PoSH compliance
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