Nashik bus tragedy: DNA test to identify completely charred bodies

With bodies being charred beyond recognition, police have been struggling to ascertain the identity of the victims of the tragic bus accident which claimed 12 lives so far.

Nashik district collector Gangatharan D said the administration has decided to conduct DNA tests by collecting samples from the mortal remains of the victims.

Some of the survivors are also assisting police in identifying the victims.

Gangatharan said, “We have decided to conduct DNA and some other tests forensic to ascertain the identity of the deceased.”

By Saturday evening, police and local administration could identify seven of the total 12 deceased.

Those identified are Ajay Mohan Kuchankar (16), a resident of Maregaon Magaru in Yavatmal district; Uddhav Bhilang (44), a resident of Parodi in Washim district; Lamxibai Nagurao Mudholkar (50), Kalyani Akash Mudholkar (4) both are resident of Vidhi in Buldhana district, Shankar Mohan Kuchankar (18), a resident of Maregaon in Yawatmal district; Sahil Jitendra Chandrashekhar (15), a resident of Sawali in Vashim district and Paravati Nagrao Mudholkar (45), a resident of Vidhi in Buldhana district

In addition to the DNA test, Nashik district administration has set up a ‘Help Room’ and requested people to call on + 912532572038, and +912532576106 numbers to get any information about accident victims.

At least 12 passengers, including a child, were killed, and 41 others injured, after a private luxury bus caught fire after hitting a truck early Saturday morning in Nashik. According to police, the accident took place near Nandura Naka at around 5:15 am when the sleeper coach bus of a private tourist operator, Chintamani Travels, collided with a truck carrying coal.

The grief-stricken kin of the victims meanwhile appeared initially, to be in no state to speak either with the police. They are still struggling to reconcile themselves to the horrific reality of the death of their near and dear ones.

Jayant Naiknaware commissioner of police, Nashik said “As of now we have identified seven passengers died in this accident and identification of others is going on.’’

Many passengers were sleeping inside the bus at the time of the accident. Some of them heard a loud noise. When they tried to reach the door of the bus it got jammed, and hence many of them managed to escape by breaking the window glass, said officials.