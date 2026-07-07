Nashik on high alert as CM warns of possible cloudburst; schools, colleges and markets to remain shut

Pune/Nashik: The Maharashtra government has placed Nashik district on high alert after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis based on the India Metereological Department prediction on Monday cautioned of the possibility of a cloudburst in the Trimbakeshwar region, with some areas expected to receive up to 300 mm of rainfall on Tuesday. **EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this image posted on July 6, 2026, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reviews the heavy rainfall situation and appeals to citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, at the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. (@Dev_Fadnavis/X via PTI Photo)(PTI07_06_2026_000215B) (@Dev_Fadnavis)

“There is a low-pressure system developing over Nashik district, and the possibility of a cloudburst cannot be ruled out. Some parts of the district could receive up to 300 mm of rainfall,” Fadnavis said, adding that the district administration has been asked to remain on high alert.

As a precautionary measure, the Nashik district administration has ordered all schools, colleges and markets to remain closed on Tuesday in the rural tehsils of Trimbakeshwar, Igatpuri, Peth, Dindori and Surgana. The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has also declared a holiday for all educational institutions within the city limits.

District Collector Ayush Prasad said, “We have decided to keep all schools, colleges and markets closed in the five tehsils on Tuesday. The Trimbakeshwar and Saptashrungi temples, along with all tourist destinations in the district, will also remain closed as a precaution.”

Nashik Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri appealed to private establishments to allow employees to work from home.

“We appeal to offices to permit employees to work from home wherever possible. Citizens should avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary,” Khatri said.

The district administration has deployed a company of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in vulnerable rural areas to respond to any emergency. Emergency control rooms have also been activated by both the district administration and the NMC.

Prasad said there was a possibility that some roads in rural Nashik could be closed due to landslides if heavy rainfall materialises.

The Nashik Rural Police have formed special teams to prevent tourists from visiting hill stations, waterfalls and other tourist destinations in the district, while the Bhusawal Railway Division said it would closely monitor train operations through Nashik Road station and take necessary action depending on weather conditions.

Authorities have urged residents to remain indoors, avoid unnecessary travel and rely only on official advisories as the administration prepares for the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall.