Nashik onion farmers ban politicians from coming to the village

Following the release of the Lok Sabha election programme, all onion farmers, together with Malwadi Gram Panchayat in Nashik district, who are in economic difficulty, have come together and put up a sign reading, “Now we will decide whether we want to vote or not.” Onion farmers have been suffering from financial hardship for the past several years. (HT PHOTO)

A board has been erected in the hope that the ruling and opposition people’s representatives will not approach to seek votes. Such boards are currently being installed in several villages in the Nashik district where onion-growing farmers are in large numbers.

Onion farmers have been suffering from financial hardship for the past several years. Looking at the cost of onion cultivation, onion does not get the price. Therefore, in March last year, when the entire village was enduring hardships, none of the ruling party or the opposition leaders came to meet the distressed farmers in Malwadi, so the onion farmers now have barred the same leaders from visiting the village to ask for votes.

“The central government is trying hard to bring down the price of onion and keep the price under control, but due to the policies of the agriculture department and the central government have adversely impacted the farmers,” Shashi Bagul, a farmer who cultivates onion, said who lives in the village.