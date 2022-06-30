National Doctors’ Day: Pune docs emphasise on strengthening doctor-patient relationship

National Doctors’ Day is observed on July 1 to show gratitude to the doctors for their immense contribution to society. This National Doctors’ Day, city-based doctors are emphasising on strengthening doctor-patient relationship

As a first point of treatment during the pandemic, family physicians have assisted many patients to full recovery.

This year the theme is ‘Family doctors on the front line’. It is chosen to acknowledge the fearless work of doctors during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Chinmay Naik, family physician from Apollo Clinic said, “Whether it was a small injury, infection, vaccination or mental health, a family physician was always available to help. That is the system that needs to be revived in the community. Covid has taught us that healthcare needs to be moved closer to homes and communities. This helps to build a healthier community and eventually a healthier nation.”

Sharing how the pandemic transformed the doctor-patient relationship, Dr Sanjay Nagarkar, general physician, Apollo Spectra Pune said, “The pandemic has completely transformed the way doctors diagnose, treat, follow-up, and interact with patients. The doctor-patient relationship has improved as the patients were able to seek timely intervention even at their homes due to telecommunication. It allows the doctor to talk over the phone or video, look at the patient, notice his/her facial expressions, visual signals, and body language and then decide the further course of treatment. This is a great way to minimise the risk of Covid infection in patients and they can only visit the hospital when required.”

