Navale accident: Remove Narhe selfie point, reduce speed, rumblers on police’s list

Taking serious cognisance of the accident at Navale Bridge, where a speeding truck rammed into over 48 vehicles, officials from NHAI, Police, District collectorate, and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) conducted a spot visit on Monday and announced steps to be taken on immediate basis.

Corrective measures to be taken include reducing the steepness of slope between Swaminarayan temple to Dari pool, installing speed guns at three more locations and bringing additional curbs on speed limit of heavy vehicles.

“The meeting discussed various steps to be taken for reducing accidents. Concerned agencies are being informed about the steps,” said Deputy Commissioner of police Vijaykumar Magar.

By evening, the police came up with list of measures to be taken in the coming days. As the speed has become key issue causing accidents, police have decided to bring down speed of heavy vehicles gradually under 40 kilometres per hour. To ensure this, police have decided to install loudspeakers through which announcements will be made.

Officials from Pune district administration said they have decided to ensure regular in infrastructural and preventive measures and aggressive decisions for speeding drivers.

Pune district collector, Rajesh Deshmukh said, “I have visited this stretch several times and rumblers, CCTV and other infrastructural work is already in place. Despite this, drivers of heavy vehicles continue to turn-off the engine or neutralise it on the slop which is risky. We will discuss with other agencies involved and make strict decisions.”

Earlier this year, the safety measures taken by NHAI at this deadly stretch included installation of light emulations, call signboard instalments, removing encroachments on the highway, garbage issues which include both short-term and long-term measures. The NHAI also installed rumblers, where reduces the speed of the vehicles.