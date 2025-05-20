Menu Explore
NCP accepts Mankar’s resignation

ByHT Correspondent
May 20, 2025 06:50 AM IST

Recently, Mankar submitted his resignation after police filed a case against him for submitting fake documents in the land purchase case. After further allegations and police action, Mankar submitted his resignation

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has accepted the city unit president Deepak Mankar’s resignation and has initiated a process to appoint a new president. The NCP state unit president, Sunil Tatkare, while speaking on Monday, said, “The Party had approved Mankar’s resignation. The new person will be appointed soon.”

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has accepted the city unit president Deepak Mankar's resignation and has initiated a process to appoint a new president. (HT)
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has accepted the city unit president Deepak Mankar’s resignation and has initiated a process to appoint a new president. (HT)

Recently, Mankar submitted his resignation after police filed a case against him for submitting fake documents in the land purchase case. After further allegations and police action, Mankar submitted his resignation.

Reacting to the issue, Mankar said, “My political rivals are involved in defaming me.”

Meanwhile, as Municipal elections are ahead, NCP leader Ajit Pawar did not want any setback for the party. Instead of inviting allegations by opposition parties, the NCP decided to accept the resignation and appoint a new city unit president.

NCP recently held a meeting in Mumbai and discussed names for the city unit president. The party is thinking of appointing MLA Chetan Tupe, former MLA Sunil Tingre, former mayor Dattatray Dhankawade or executive president Pradeep Deshmukh as the president of Pune City.

Commenting on the development, Deshmukh said, “ As Pune district is Ajit Pawar’s home district, he would take a final call on appointing the new city unit president. His decision would be acceptable for all.”

Follow Us On