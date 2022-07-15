NCP against state’s decision to let farmers cast votes in APMC elections

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and leader of the opposition, Ajit Pawar, has opposed the state government’s decision to give farmers voting rights in the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) elections in Maharashtra.

“We will oppose this decision in the assembly when the state government puts up the bill for discussion and voting,” Pawar told reporters. “If farmers are allowed to vote directly, the APMC voters’ count will increase and almost become equal to an assembly election constituency,” he reasoned. This in turn will be very difficult for those contesting APMC elections, he said.

“Past experience is not good. At some places, directors are from another party and the sarpanch is from an opposition party. It increases tussles between elected members and affects development works,” Pawar said.

A senior officer from the cooperative department, said, “There are plus points as well as negative points to allowing farmers to vote. While the farmers’ involvement will increase, the APMCs are not that financially strong to afford the costs of such an election. As the number of voters increases, so will the number of employees and the election material. The APMCs (cooperative department) will not be able to afford the election costs.”

However, one of the BJP leaders on condition of anonymity said, “The Congress and NCP had a good base in the cooperative sector. Although the BJP is ruling everywhere, it did not get enough success in the cooperative sector. It is the party’s belief that if farmers are allowed to cast their votes in the APMC elections, the elections will then help the BJP in capturing the cooperative sector in Maharashtra.”