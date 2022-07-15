NCP against state’s decision to let farmers cast votes in APMC elections
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and leader of the opposition, Ajit Pawar, has opposed the state government’s decision to give farmers voting rights in the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) elections in Maharashtra.
“We will oppose this decision in the assembly when the state government puts up the bill for discussion and voting,” Pawar told reporters. “If farmers are allowed to vote directly, the APMC voters’ count will increase and almost become equal to an assembly election constituency,” he reasoned. This in turn will be very difficult for those contesting APMC elections, he said.
“Past experience is not good. At some places, directors are from another party and the sarpanch is from an opposition party. It increases tussles between elected members and affects development works,” Pawar said.
A senior officer from the cooperative department, said, “There are plus points as well as negative points to allowing farmers to vote. While the farmers’ involvement will increase, the APMCs are not that financially strong to afford the costs of such an election. As the number of voters increases, so will the number of employees and the election material. The APMCs (cooperative department) will not be able to afford the election costs.”
However, one of the BJP leaders on condition of anonymity said, “The Congress and NCP had a good base in the cooperative sector. Although the BJP is ruling everywhere, it did not get enough success in the cooperative sector. It is the party’s belief that if farmers are allowed to cast their votes in the APMC elections, the elections will then help the BJP in capturing the cooperative sector in Maharashtra.”
-
MC employees call off chain hunger strike after minister’s assurance
Raising an agitation against the failure of the municipal corporation and the state government in regularising the contractual staff, the municipal employees' union— Sewermen/Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee— ended the chain hunger strike after local bodies' minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar visited the protest site on Friday and gave assurance to fulfil their demand within a month. The employees' union was sitting on the strike outside the MC's Zone-A office for the last nine days.
-
Five of family held for duping over 200 across country with fake gold coins
Faridabad police have arrested five members of a family who allegedly duped over 200 people from different states of crores of rupees by selling them fake gold coins, gold bricks, ornaments, and utensils after claiming that these were “Mughal-era artifacts” that were unearthed in Gujarat and Rajasthan during site excavations. Police said the family hailed from Gujarat and settled in Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, 30 years ago.
-
Will take action if provoked: Himachal CM on BJP’s 2015 ‘chargesheet’
Amid the Congress' scathing attacks onJai Ram'ss government, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, who had on assuming office announced to shun 'vendetta politics', warned the opposition party that his government would act against the leaders whose names are in the 2015 chargesheet submitted by the BJP.
-
533 people from Pune district to benefit from Emergency pension scheme
As the Maharashtra government decided to continue with the pension for those jailed during the 1975 Emergency, a total of 533 people will benefit from Pune district. The newly formed Maharashtra government scrapped the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government's decision to cancel the pension scheme. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took the decision on Thursday. Maharashtra government launched this scheme on June 2, 2018, when Fadnavis was the chief minister.
-
HSVP seals Kingdom of Dreams for non-payment of dues
The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) sealed the Kingdom of Dreams (KoD)---the city's cultural hotspot in Sector 29--- on Friday for non-payment of dues to the tune of over ₹100 crore. Soon after, the management of KoD approached court to obtain a stay order against the HSVP order issued on July 6 asking for the termination of the lease agreement.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics