NCP candidate booked for extortion, abetment to suicide after businessman’s death

Police have registered a case of extortion and abetment to suicide against a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate, Farooq Inamdar, candidate from Ward No. 41, after a 56-year-old businessman was found dead in the Camp area. The deceased, a resident of Syed Nagar in Hadapsar, ran a real estate office in Camp. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased, a resident of Syed Nagar in Hadapsar, ran a real estate office in Camp. He was found hanging inside his office, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Lashkar police station, on Saturday evening.

Police said they recovered a two-page suicide note from the spot, part of which was written on paper, while another portion was allegedly written on the deceased person’s hand.

According to investigators, the note names Inamdar and three others. It alleges sustained financial and mental harassment and claims that the deceased was being pressured to pay ₹50 lakh as extortion.

Based on the suicide note and a complaint lodged by the son of the deceased, an FIR has been registered at Lashkar police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 108, 308(2), and 3(5).

Deputy commissioner of police Rajlaxmi Shivankar said the matter is being investigated strictly as per the law. “A suicide note has been found and, based on the complaint, a case has been registered. The allegations mentioned in the note are being verified. We are examining financial transactions and the background of all persons named,” she said.

Asked whether the alleged extortion demand was linked to election funding, Shivankar said there is no such claim in the complaint at present, but added that the police are probing the case from all angles.

Police officials said an accidental death report was initially registered, following which a detailed investigation was initiated. Forensic experts and crime branch personnel inspected the scene, and the body was sent to Sassoon General Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com