NCP, Congress leaders in Pune condemn Governor’s comments
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s remarks on Mumbai triggered a massive controversy and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress party leaders in Pune on Saturday condemned his comments and demanded his resignation.
During a speech at an event held in Mumbai on Friday, Koshyari said, “Sometimes I tell people in Maharashtra that if Gujarati and Rajasthani people are removed from here, then you will be left with no money. You call Mumbai the financial capital, but if these people of both these states are not here, then it won’t be called financial capital.”
NCP workers held agitations at Alka Talkies chowk on Saturday.
Pradip Deshmukh, NCP spokesperson, said, “The governor has insulted the people of Maharashtra. He should take back his words. By making such controversial comments he is dividing the people here.”
Arvind Shinde, Congress city unit president, said, “We condemn the remarks made by Maharashtra Governor. He should apologise to the public. Despite being the governor, he is insulting the people here.
Uran police arrest three including husband for death of woman
The Uran police have arrested three persons for allegedly killing a 34-year-old woman by drowning the deceased Vijaya Waghmare's and then burying her body. The arrested include the woman's husband and brother-in-law. Even as the incident occurred on July 24, it came to light only on Friday after which the accused were arrested. The accused, Samadhan Ram Katkari (34), her brother-in-law Navnath (29) and their friend, Gajanan Hari Katkari (28), were arrested on Saturday by Uran police.
Guest column | Diaspora deeply rooted in Punjabi culture
Indian artistes often tour foreign countries to perform and entertain the Indian diaspora. They are highly sought after in the USA, Canada, Australia, and the UK. This summer, artistes such as Arijit Singh, Kapil Sharma, AR Rehman, Diljit Dosanjh, and Neha Kakkar performed in Canada. We, too, attended singer Diljit Dosanjh's performance in Vancouver. No Indian artiste had ever performed there before Dosanjh. Perhaps, the organisers and sponsors knew of Dosanjh's immense popularity.
On birthday, white tigress Vanya dies in Bengaluru's Bannerghatta zoo: Report
Even as the world was celebrating International Tiger Day on Friday, Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Biological Park was grieving the loss of a white tigress 'Vanya'. According to a BBP statement, Vanya was six years old and died of multiple organ failure following a viral infection. Coincidentally, Friday was also Vanya's birthday. She was born on July 29, 2016, to Subhadra and Surya. Vanya, who was considered the queen of the safari, had been ailing since April.
Uttarakhand to develop 46 ropeway projects across state: Tourism minister
The Uttarakhand government led by chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given a go-ahead to develop 46 ropeway projects under the Parvatmala scheme to boost tourism across the state, state tourism minister Satpal Maharaj said in Dehradun on Friday. The tourism minister directed the officials to explore the possibility of the funicular railway system in places where there is no possibility of setting up a ropeway project.
MP: Retd bank official dies by suicide after killing wife, injuring children
A 72-year-old retired bank officer died by suicide after killing his 60-year-old wife and injuring their two children by pouring kerosene in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, police said on Saturday. The couple's 28-year-old son and 24-year-old daughter were seriously injured and have been admitted to the hospital, said Vivek Agrawal, superintendent of police, Chhindwara. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.
