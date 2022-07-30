NCP, Congress leaders in Pune condemn Governor’s comments

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s remarks on Mumbai triggered a massive controversy and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress party leaders in Pune on Saturday condemned his comments and demanded his resignation.

During a speech at an event held in Mumbai on Friday, Koshyari said, “Sometimes I tell people in Maharashtra that if Gujarati and Rajasthani people are removed from here, then you will be left with no money. You call Mumbai the financial capital, but if these people of both these states are not here, then it won’t be called financial capital.”

NCP workers held agitations at Alka Talkies chowk on Saturday.

Pradip Deshmukh, NCP spokesperson, said, “The governor has insulted the people of Maharashtra. He should take back his words. By making such controversial comments he is dividing the people here.”

Arvind Shinde, Congress city unit president, said, “We condemn the remarks made by Maharashtra Governor. He should apologise to the public. Despite being the governor, he is insulting the people here.