NCP leader Hasan Mushrif appeals Muslims not to view Aurangzeb as their icon

Following the clashes over controversial status on social media, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Hasan Mushrif appealed Muslim families not to view Aurangzeb as an icon.

Emphasising the need for unity among Hindustani Muslims, Mushrif on Monday said that Aurangzeb, known for his hostile relationship with 17th century king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, should be viewed as an adversary of the Indian Muslim community.

Mushrif highlighted Chhatrapati Shivaji’s inclusive approach during his reign, explaining that the 17th century King’s rule encompassed Muslim Sardars, Vatandars, and other individuals from the Muslim community who served in prominent positions within his administration. Mushrif urged the Muslim community to remain vigilant against any attempts to incite communal violence or spread social hatred.

Mushrif said, “Indian Muslims should be cautious from falling prey to divisive agendas. Seniors and parents need to monitor and guide younger generations within the Muslim community to prevent any involvement in activities that promote disharmony. Aurangzeb’s legacy cannot be claimed by the Hindustani Muslims. I urge the community to focus on unity and a shared vision for progress.”