NCP leaders discuss civic issues with Pune municipal commissioner

Updated on Oct 11, 2022 10:46 PM IST

MP Vandana Chavan, MLA Chetan Tupe, Sunil Tingre, city unit president Prashant Jagtap and other leaders were part of the NCP delegation that met the civic chief

The NCP leaders urged the municipal commissioner to regularise water supply across the city (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByHT Correspondent

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders met Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Tuesday and raised various civic issues that need immediate attention.

MP Vandana Chavan, MLA Chetan Tupe, Sunil Tingre, city unit president Prashant Jagtap and other leaders were part of the NCP delegation that met the civic chief.

The NCP leaders urged the municipal commissioner to regularise water supply across the city, resurface roads at busy areas to facilitate smooth traffic, address uncleared garbage issue that is attracting pigs and strays and causing public inconvenience.

