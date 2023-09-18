News / Cities / Pune News / NCP leaders stage protest against BJP MLC’s remarks against Ajit Pawar

NCP leaders stage protest against BJP MLC’s remarks against Ajit Pawar

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 18, 2023 11:45 PM IST

Padalkar had earlier used foul language against Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule calling them “wolf”. Padalkar’s remarks came even as Ajit has been a part of BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) government

Pune: Following the derogatory remarks made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Gopichand Padalkar against deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Monday, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction supporting the leader staged protest in Pune city and rural parts of district.

On Monday evening, supporters of Ajit Pawar staged an agitation at Balgandharva Chowk condemning the remarks made by Padalkar. (HT PHOTO)
On Monday evening, supporters of Ajit Pawar staged an agitation at Balgandharva Chowk condemning the remarks made by Padalkar. (HT PHOTO)

Padalkar had earlier used foul language against Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule calling them “wolf”. Padalkar’s remarks came even as Ajit has been a part of BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) government.

On Monday evening, supporters of Ajit Pawar staged an agitation at Balgandharva Chowk condemning the remarks made by Padalkar.

“We have joined this government in Maharashtra on the issue of development of the state. However, it is the responsibility of everyone to ensure the relations between alliance partners are cordial. We urge BJP leader and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to take action against Padalkar,” said NCP city unit executive president Pradeep Deshmukh.

NCP Pune president Deepak Mankar said, “Our party will not let Padalkar roam around in Pune if he continues to make such remarks.”

Maharashtra state commission for women (MSCW) chairperson Rupali Chakankar also condemned Padalkar’s remarks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out