NCP merger: After talks halt, future of those contesting on ‘Clock’ symbol uncertain

With the merger talks between the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) now uncertain following recent developments, several leaders from the NCP (Sharad Pawar) faction who contested elections on the ‘clock’ symbol are being treated as members of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. Amid the political developments, the uncertainty has left several local leaders in limbo as clarity on the future of the alliance or merger between the two factions remains elusive. (FILE PHOTO)

During the period when merger discussions were underway, late deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had requested several NCP (SP) leaders to contest local body elections on the clock symbol instead of the ‘man playing trumpet’, citing the need to avoid confusion among voters. At the time, the two factions had entered into an understanding for Pune district elections, including the municipal corporation and zilla parishad polls.

According to leaders, a seat-sharing and symbol-sharing formula was worked out at the local level. Ankush Kakade, spokesperson, NCP (SP), said that in municipal corporation elections, wherever three candidates were contesting from the NCP, four NCP (SP) candidates agreed to contest on the clock symbol. “Similarly, in wards where three candidates were from NCP (SP), the NCP candidate took the trumpet symbol,” Kakade said.

As a result, several NCP (SP) leaders contested elections on the clock symbol despite formally belonging to the Sharad Pawar faction. The same pattern continued during the ongoing zilla parishad elections, where almost all candidates contested on the clock symbol, leaders said.

However, the political situation changed after the Ajit Pawar-led NCP announced Sunetra Pawar as deputy chief minister without taking Sharad Pawar into confidence. Reacting to the development, Sharad Pawar told the media that he was unaware of the decision and had not been involved in the merger talks. “The process of merging the two parties was being discussed by state-level leaders. I was not involved in it. The appointment of Sunetra Pawar is a decision taken by their party. Now that Ajit Pawar is no more, the talks between the two parties will be halted. Leaders from both sides will decide the future course,” Pawar said.

Nilesh Nikam, NCP leader in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said that contesting on the clock symbol had clear legal implications. “Since we contested elections on the clock symbol, legally, we are members of the NCP. At present, it is not clear what will happen to the merger or alliance. That decision will be taken by senior leaders, but those from NCP (SP) who contested on the clock symbol are legally considered NCP members,” he said.

Shashikant Shinde, state unit president, NCP (SP) said, “We had several meetings for the merger of NCP factions. Ajit Pawar himself was interested in the merger. It is our responsibility to make his dream come true. If there were no such discussions, why would NCP (SP) contest on the clock symbol?”

