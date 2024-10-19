Menu Explore
NCP office-bearers withdraw resignation after meeting Ajit Pawar

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 19, 2024 08:50 AM IST

NCP chief was able to convince the party office-bearers to withdraw their resignation after a meeting was held in Mumbai on Friday

PUNE Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ajit Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief, was able convince the party office bearers and they withdrew their resignation after a meeting was held in Mumbai on Friday.

NCP chief was able to convince the party office-bearers to withdraw their resignation after a meeting was held in Mumbai on Friday. (HT FILE)
NCP chief was able to convince the party office-bearers to withdraw their resignation after a meeting was held in Mumbai on Friday. (HT FILE)

As many as 800 party office bearers had resigned after women’s wing president Rupali Chakankar was reappointed as state women’s commission head and Pune city unit president Deepak Mankar and his supporters offered to resign over his exclusion from the list of leaders nominated to the Maharashtra Legislative Council under the Governor’s quota.

Mankar said, “Ajit dada promised me to give a post in the future. As Pune is his home district, he will give us priority.”

