NCP raises issue of damaged track at Sanas complex

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders raised their voice against VVIP cars damaging the track at the Balewadi stadium, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has raised the issue of the damaged track at the Sanas sports complex.

NCP president Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Sports minister Sunil Kedar attended the meeting at Balewadi sports complex where vehicles of the leaders were parked on the synthetic track.

BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole and PMC leader Ganesh Bidkar raised their voice against it.

The synthetic track located at Sanas sports ground is owned by PMC itself. NCP leader Nilesh Nikam questioned the condition of the track.

Nikam said, “The synthetic track at Sanas sports ground is in a bad shape. It is used for various purposes. Even sometimes it got used for political purposes. While raising the voice against Balewadi track, the leaders must ensure that the PMC owned track would remain in good shape.”

Shirole said, “I will visit the Sanas sports ground along with office bearers and will definitely try to improve its good condition.”