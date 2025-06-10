NCP (SP) criticises PMC, MP over Saras Baug closure

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) on Monday criticised the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Medha Kulkarni for closure of Saras Baug on the occasion of Eid al-Adha or Bakri Eid, calling it an attempt to stoke communal tension ahead of the civic elections. A few months ago, Saras Baug, which has famous Ganpati Temple, was at the centre of controversy after allegations surfaced that some youth had offered namaz in the garden. (HT)

The garden was shut on Sunday after Kulkarni wrote to the civic body, asking for it to be closed to “avoid tensions between communities”.

Prashant Jagtap, city unit president, NCP (SP), said, “For decades, Saras Baug has remained open to all. Many Muslims visit with their families after Eid. By closing the garden, the BJP and PMC have sent out a clear message that this city, this garden, and this state do not belong to them. Acting on a BJP MP’s letter is unacceptable.”

“This is a pre-planned move by the BJP ahead of local body polls. Instead of focusing on development, they are trying to communalise the atmosphere. Since they’ve failed to deliver on development, they want the elections to be fought on religious lines,” he said.

