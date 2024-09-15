NCP (SP) receives 41 applications from aspirants keen to contest assembly polls

Pune: The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) has received 41 applications from aspiring candidates who want to contest in the upcoming assembly election from Pune. NCP (SP) has received 41 applications from aspiring candidates who want to contest in the upcoming assembly election from Pune. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The city has eight assembly constituencies with the NCP (SP) along with the Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance plan to contest jointly.

NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “We had invited applications from those willing to contest assembly polls from different segments among the eight assembly constituencies. Applications were invited between August 29 and September 4 and 41 persons have sought party nomination.”

NCP (SP), according to party sources, would like to contest Khadakwasla, Wadgaonsheri, Parvati and Hadapsar; Congress on Shivajinagar, Kasba Peth and Pune Cantonment and Shiv Sena (UBT) on Kothrud.

Jagtap said, “Though we are alliance partner in MVA, the party invited applications from all eight constituencies as seat sharing has not been finalised yet.”

The assembly polls in Maharashtra are likely to be held in November this year with MVA partners already holding initial rounds of seat sharing talks. The arrangement is likely to be finalised by the month-end.

Party office-bearers said NCP (SP) took ₹10,000 as charges while applying the nomination form for general category and ₹5,000 from candidates belonging to reserved class category.

Jagtap said, “The party would announce the interview programme for these candidates very soon.”