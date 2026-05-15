NCP (SP) spokesperson Lawande granted interim anticipatory bail till May 20

Vikas Lawande, spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), has been granted interim anticipatory bail by a district court in connection with a case registered for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the Warkari community.

Anticipating arrest, Lawande approached the district court seeking anticipatory bail. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A case was registered against Lawande, 54, at Wagholi police station under Sections 196(1)(a), 299 and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Anticipating arrest, Lawande approached the district court seeking anticipatory bail.

The application came up for hearing before Additional District and Sessions Judge S. R. Salunkhe on Wednesday. Appearing for the applicant, advocate Harshvardhan Milind Pawar argued that the case was false and filed with retaliatory intent.

The court observed, “The applicant deserves interim protection subject to the condition that he shall cooperate with the ongoing investigation.”

As per the order, Lawande has been granted protection from arrest till May 20, 2026. The court directed him to attend Wagholi police station if served with a written notice and cooperate with the investigation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The interim protection is granted to the applicant Vikas Sadashiv Lawande from his arrest in connection with C.R. No. 308/2026 registered in Wagholi Police Station under Section 196(1)(a), 299 and 302 of BNS till 20/05/2026 on condition that he shall attend Wagholi police station if served with written notice and shall cooperate with the investigation,” the order stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The interim protection is granted to the applicant Vikas Sadashiv Lawande from his arrest in connection with C.R. No. 308/2026 registered in Wagholi Police Station under Section 196(1)(a), 299 and 302 of BNS till 20/05/2026 on condition that he shall attend Wagholi police station if served with written notice and shall cooperate with the investigation,” the order stated. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The court also issued notice to Wagholi police station, seeking its response on why the interim protection should not be extended beyond the returnable date. The matter has been posted for further hearing on May 20. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court also issued notice to Wagholi police station, seeking its response on why the interim protection should not be extended beyond the returnable date. The matter has been posted for further hearing on May 20. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The defence informed the court that Lawande had earlier lodged a complaint at Lonikand police station alleging that he was threatened at gunpoint and that a chemical-laced, oil-like substance was thrown on him. The counsel argued that the police had invoked only minor and bailable sections in that case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The defence informed the court that Lawande had earlier lodged a complaint at Lonikand police station alleging that he was threatened at gunpoint and that a chemical-laced, oil-like substance was thrown on him. The counsel argued that the police had invoked only minor and bailable sections in that case. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After hearing the submissions, the court granted interim anticipatory bail to Lawande till May 20, 2026, subject to his cooperation with the investigation.

Lawande said he has full faith in the judiciary and would fully cooperate with the legal process.

district court See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON