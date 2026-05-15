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NCP (SP) spokesperson Lawande granted interim anticipatory bail till May 20

A case was registered against Lawande, 54, at Wagholi police station under Sections 196(1)(a), 299 and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

Published on: May 15, 2026 04:14 am IST
By Nadeem Inamdar
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Vikas Lawande, spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), has been granted interim anticipatory bail by a district court in connection with a case registered for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the Warkari community.

Anticipating arrest, Lawande approached the district court seeking anticipatory bail. (HT)

A case was registered against Lawande, 54, at Wagholi police station under Sections 196(1)(a), 299 and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Anticipating arrest, Lawande approached the district court seeking anticipatory bail.

The application came up for hearing before Additional District and Sessions Judge S. R. Salunkhe on Wednesday. Appearing for the applicant, advocate Harshvardhan Milind Pawar argued that the case was false and filed with retaliatory intent.

The court observed, “The applicant deserves interim protection subject to the condition that he shall cooperate with the ongoing investigation.”

As per the order, Lawande has been granted protection from arrest till May 20, 2026. The court directed him to attend Wagholi police station if served with a written notice and cooperate with the investigation.

After hearing the submissions, the court granted interim anticipatory bail to Lawande till May 20, 2026, subject to his cooperation with the investigation.

Lawande said he has full faith in the judiciary and would fully cooperate with the legal process.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / NCP (SP) spokesperson Lawande granted interim anticipatory bail till May 20
Home / Cities / Pune / NCP (SP) spokesperson Lawande granted interim anticipatory bail till May 20
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