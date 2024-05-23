 NCP to hold meet on May 27 - Hindustan Times
NCP to hold meet on May 27

ByHT Correspondent
May 24, 2024 05:06 AM IST

The party’s president Ajit Pawar, state unit president Sunil Tatkare, national executive Prafulla Patel and senior leader Chaggan Bhujbal will attend the meeting, according to the party spokesperson

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has called a meeting of its members at Mumbai on May 27.

Ajit PAwar, NCP, party president. (HT FILE)
Ajit PAwar, NCP, party president. (HT FILE)

The party’s president Ajit Pawar, state unit president Sunil Tatkare, national executive Prafulla Patel and senior leader Chaggan Bhujbal will attend the meeting, according to the party spokesperson.

According to the release issued by the party’s state secretary Shivajirao Garje, invitations have been sent to ministers, former and incumbent MLAs and MPs, Lok Sabha candidates of 2024, frontal and cell chiefs, spokespersons, parent body district president, women and youth district president, youth divisional chairman and Mumbai divisional chairman.

