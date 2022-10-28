Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NCP to organise workshop for workers at Shirdi on November 4, 5

pune news
Updated on Oct 28, 2022 11:29 PM IST

All senior leaders of the party will attend the event. The workshop intends to keep the party workers updated with the current situation, says opposition leader Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar, opposition leader , during a media interaction in Pune on Friday. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will organise a two-day workshop for party office bearers at Shirdi on November 4 and 5, said opposition leader Ajit Pawar on Friday.

Pawar said, “All senior leaders of the party will attend the event. The workshop intends to keep the party workers updated with the current situation.

“Issues like economy, use of social media, constitution, religion, local self-government, Other Backward Class (OBC) reservation, etc will be discussed during the workshop,” said Pawar.

