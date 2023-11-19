NCP workers booked for assault on author Namdev Jadhav in Pune

At least 10-15 supporters of the National Congress Party (NCP) have been booked for smearing ink on author, and motivational speaker Namdev Jadhav.

At around 5:15 pm near Patrakar Bhavan in Navi Peth, a group of NCP workers allegedly manhandled and blackened the face of Namdev Jadhav, resulting in a chaotic situation. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case was registered at the Vishrambaug police station on Saturday and no arrests have been made yet.

At around 5:15 pm near Patrakar Bhavan in Navi Peth, a group of NCP workers allegedly manhandled and blackened the face of Jadhav, resulting in a chaotic situation.

The incident transpired following the denial of permission by the police for Jadhav’s lecture at Bhandarkar Oriental Research College due to security concerns.

Earlier, Jadhav had alleged that during NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s tenure as the chief minister of the state, the Maratha community was not accorded their rightful reservation in education and government jobs under the other backward classes (OBC) categories.

Jadhav’s allegation against Pawar had sparked controversy and dissent within political circles, leading to a heightened security stance by local authorities. Consequently, police denied permission for the scheduled lecture, citing concerns about potential unrest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Vishrambaug police station has confirmed the registration of a case against NCP workers involved in the altercation.

The charges include alleged manhandling, obstruction of government work to the police deployed for the security of the Jadhav, and creating public disturbance.

Jadhav in his complaint stated that some NCP workers had threatened him over the issue.

“They warned that he would face dire consequences if he ever opposed Pawar in the future. The individuals allegedly not only smeared ink on his face and body but also physically assaulted police security man Akshay Kamble,’’ alleged Jadhav.

Jadhav also claimed that the instigation of the attack originated from senior leaders within the NCP.

A case has been registered under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 149 (offence be committed by any member of an unlawful assembly), 353(assault), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 336 (any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life ), 341(wrongfully restrains), 352(whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any person otherwise than on grave and sudden provocation given by that person), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 506(2) (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}