NCP workers gave death threats to our cadres: Yugendra’s mother

Sharmila Pawar, mother of NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar, on Wednesday alleged intimidation and malpractices by workers of the rival NCP led by sitting MLA Ajit Pawar when voting was underway in Baramati, prompting tension for some time. Yugendra’s mother, Sharmila Pawar, alleged that one of their party cadres was intimidated by the workers of the rival faction. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Yugendra, a grandnephew of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar is pitted against his uncle and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in a high-profile contest in the stronghold of Pawars.

Yugendra’s mother, Sharmila Pawar, alleged that one of their party cadres was intimidated by the workers of the rival faction.

“When I received the information, I reached the spot and saw that some voter slips bearing the symbol of their (NCP) party were being circulated and our people were being intimidated and given death threats,” she alleged.

She said a complaint will be lodged with the Election Commission in this regard.

Ajit Pawar on his part rejected all the allegations and said, “All these accusations made by Sharmila Pawar are false. I contested many elections in the past but never heard that our workers threatened someone. I trust my workers and the probe with footage from CCTV cameras installed at polling centres can bring out the truth.”

Ajit Pawar-led party also dared the opposition to prove that the slips were distributed by them.

