Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NCP workers gave death threats to our cadres: Yugendra’s mother

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 21, 2024 08:30 AM IST

Yugendra, a grandnephew of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar is pitted against his uncle and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in a high-profile contest in the stronghold of Pawars

Sharmila Pawar, mother of NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar, on Wednesday alleged intimidation and malpractices by workers of the rival NCP led by sitting MLA Ajit Pawar when voting was underway in Baramati, prompting tension for some time.

Yugendra’s mother, Sharmila Pawar, alleged that one of their party cadres was intimidated by the workers of the rival faction. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Yugendra’s mother, Sharmila Pawar, alleged that one of their party cadres was intimidated by the workers of the rival faction. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Yugendra, a grandnephew of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar is pitted against his uncle and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in a high-profile contest in the stronghold of Pawars.

Yugendra’s mother, Sharmila Pawar, alleged that one of their party cadres was intimidated by the workers of the rival faction.

“When I received the information, I reached the spot and saw that some voter slips bearing the symbol of their (NCP) party were being circulated and our people were being intimidated and given death threats,” she alleged.

She said a complaint will be lodged with the Election Commission in this regard.

Ajit Pawar on his part rejected all the allegations and said, “All these accusations made by Sharmila Pawar are false. I contested many elections in the past but never heard that our workers threatened someone. I trust my workers and the probe with footage from CCTV cameras installed at polling centres can bring out the truth.”

Ajit Pawar-led party also dared the opposition to prove that the slips were distributed by them.

Ajit Pawar, who has represented the Baramati seat since 1991, also refuted the claims and said his party workers were adhering to the election code of conduct.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On