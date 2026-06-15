NCSC issues notice to PCMC over alleged manual scavenging

PUNE: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued a notice to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) over allegations that sanitation workers engaged in pre-monsoon drain-cleaning operations are being deployed without adequate safety equipment, raising concerns of possible violations of laws prohibiting manual scavenging. New Delhi, India - Sept. 7, 2017: xxxxxxx in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, September 7, 2017. (Photo by Ravi Choudhary/ Hindustan Times) (Ravi Choudhary/HT PHOTO)

The notice, issued on June 12 by Dr G. Sunil Kumar Babu, director of the NCSC, directs PCMC commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi to submit a detailed report on the allegations and action taken by the civic body within 15 days.

The NCSC acted on a complaint filed by advocate Sagar Charan, a former member of the District Vigilance Committee, who alleged that sanitation workers involved in drain-cleaning across municipal limits were being made to work in hazardous conditions without mandatory protective gear.

According to the complaint, manual labour was being used at several locations despite the availability of mechanised equipment for drain desilting and cleaning. It further alleged that workers were entering drains and carrying out cleaning operations without adequate safety measures, exposing them to serious health risks.

Invoking powers under Article 338 of the Constitution, the NCSC said it has decided to inquire into the matter and warned that failure to respond within the stipulated period could lead to summons and appearance before the Commission, either personally or through authorised representatives.

The complaint cites alleged violations of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, along with provisions of the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955, and other laws governing the safety and welfare of sanitation workers.

Charan said concerns were earlier raised through social media posts on May 5 and June 10, but no effective corrective action was taken by the civic administration.

“Sanitation workers should not be forced to undertake hazardous cleaning work without proper safety equipment. If any violation of the law has occurred, responsibility must be fixed and action taken against those concerned,” Charan said.

The notice comes ahead of the monsoon season, when civic bodies across Maharashtra intensify drain-cleaning operations to prevent flooding and waterlogging. Despite repeated attempts, municipal commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi could not be reached for comment.