NDA Pune pays homage to fallen alumni

The National Defence Academy (NDA) paid homage to four officers who lost their lives in the last one month. A wreath-laying ceremony was organised on Wednesday in honour of Lieutenant Commander Rajnikant Yadav, Lieutenant Commander Yogesh Tiwari, Lieutenant Commander Anant Kukreti and Maj Anuj Rajput.

Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, Commandant of NDA, paid homage to the deceased officers at the Hut of Remembrance, along with other officers, civilian instructors and cadets of the academy.

Lt Cdr Yadav of 120 course, D Squadron; Lt Cdr Tiwari of 120 course, O Squadron and Lt Cdr Kukreti of 121 course, H Squadron were alumnus of the NDA and commissioned into the executive branch of the Indian Navy.

They were not only seasoned mountaineers but also winners of several challenging and prestigious marathons/ultramarathons, participants of multi-dimensional marathons, endurance cyclists, trek enthusiasts and adventure sports enthusiasts.

The officers were part of a 20-member expedition that was flagged off at Mumbai on September 3 to climb Mt Trishul (7,120 m). They were caught in the avalanche near the summit on October 2, 2021.

NDA fraternity also paid homage to Major Rajput who died in a helicopter crash near Patni Top in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on September 22.

Maj Rajput was an alumnus of the 126 NDA course, M Squadron. After passing out from the Indian Military Academy, he was commissioned in the Indian Army and opted for Army Aviation. He was awarded, the Silver Cheetah trophy during his initial flying course.

Defence accounts department celebrates Foundation Day

The Defence accounts department Foundation Day was celebrated on October 1 under the aegis of Dr Rajeev S Chavan, IDAS, NDC, PCDA (O), Pune. The Defence accounts department is more than 270 years old and is the oldest department under the Government Of India with origins traced to the Military Pay Masters under the East India Company. The department is responsible for the audit, payment, financial advice and accounting of all charges pertaining to the Indian Armed Forces under the entire Defence budget of ₹5 lakh crores per annum. The department deals with internal audits and payments for multiple agencies under the Ministry of Defence viz Army, Navy, Air Force, BSF, Para Military Force, OFB, DRDO, Cost Guards etc i.e. the Sentinels of the borders and protector of the planes.