Nearly 30% of Pune Metro commuters using PMPML feeder services

Nearly 30% of Pune Metro commuters are using Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) feeder buses for last-mile connectivity, officials said, highlighting the growing importance of the service. For further improvement, Pune Metro plans to carry out a survey of autorickshaws and expand ‘pay-and-park’ facilities near metro stations with help from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The five feeder routes include Vanaz to Bavdhan; Deccan Gymkhana to Warje-Malwadi; Yerawada to Lohegaon airport; Yerawada to Commerzone IT Park; and Ramwadi to WTC and EON IT Park, Kharadi. (HT)

Currently, the PMPML operates five feeder routes on the Aqua line between Vanaz and Ramwadi, connecting key metro stations to nearby residential, commercial and information technology (IT) areas. The five feeder routes include Vanaz to Bavdhan; Deccan Gymkhana to Warje-Malwadi; Yerawada to Lohegaon airport; Yerawada to Commerzone IT Park; and Ramwadi to WTC and EON IT Park, Kharadi. Buses operate at regular intervals of 25 to 50 minutes, depending on the route/s. The PMPML feeder service has made metro travel more convenient while helping integrate public transport systems across the city.

Chandrashekhar Tambavekar, director (administration, public relations), said, “While studying PMPML feeder services under last mile connectivity, we found 30% of passengers using metro feeder services. We are trying to improve connectivity by other means such as autos, and pay-and-park facilities for two-wheelers with the help of the PMC. After PMPML feeder services, we will conduct a survey of autorickshaw services at Pune Metro stations. Improving last mile connectivity will lead to more people using the metro service for better and safer transportation.”

“PMPML’s feeder network plays a crucial role in meeting the city’s growing mobility needs and improving the overall metro commuting experience,” Tambavekar said.

Dinkar Gojare, superintendent-engineer of the PMC project department, said that the civic body is working on developing ‘pay-and-park’ spaces within a 500-metre radius of metro stations where parking is limited or unavailable.

He said amenity spaces have been identified near metro stations such as Ramwadi, Kalyaninagar, Yerawada, Bund Garden, Ruby Hall, RTO, and Garware College. A meeting will soon be held with the PMC’s building permission and development department to firm up plans. Parking lots will be developed and handed over to private contractors for operation. Gojare clarified that these facilities will not be exclusively for metro passengers; the general public, too, will be able to use them.

Feeder services have encouraged many commuters to shift from private vehicles to public transport, easing congestion and reducing pollution in busy corridors. Officials said that the success of these routes has prompted PMPML to plan similar services in other areas, including Hinjewadi and Hadapsar, once phase 2 of the Metro becomes operational.

In 2024, PMPML had started nine feeder bus services in Pimpri-Chinchwad to support the growing number of metro passengers. These buses operate from key metro stations such as Sant Tukaram Nagar, Nashik Phata, Kasarwadi and Phugewadi, ensuring better connectivity for industrial workers, students, and office commuters. Routes such as Nigdi to Nashik Phata, Bhosari to Nashik Phata, and Dighi to Pimpri have become popular among daily travellers.