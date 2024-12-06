Nearly 468 rescued turtles find safe haven at Bavdhan’s transit treatment centre

The Transit Treatment Centre (TTC) at Bavdhan in the city has helped save around 468 turtles rescued by forest departments and wildlife lovers in Maharashtra, excluding the Vidarbha region, since its opening on November 1 this year. The Pune forest department started the centre as part of its turtle rehabilitation programme. The saved reptiles will undergo a structured multi-phase rehabilitation process at the centre, said a senior Pune forest department officer. The Pune forest department started the centre as part of its turtle rehabilitation programme. (HT PHOTO)

The project will focus on six freshwater species, including Indian roofed turtles, Indian tent turtles, black spotted pond turtles and brown roofed turtles, covered under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Turtles rescued from areas under the Thane, Nashik and Solapur forest departments are shifted to the centre.

Tushar Chavan, deputy conservator of forests (wildlife), said, “Most of the rescued reptiles are from Thane district. Forest department officials, along with locals, wildlife conservationists and NGOs, conduct raids and rescue the reptiles from traffickers. After recovery, authorities plan to release turtles into their natural habitat in states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Assam and Maharashtra by February next year.”

Turtles brought at the TTC undergo a structured multi-phase rehabilitation process.

“They are segregated in terms of health after primary check-up. Majority of them suffer from metabolic bone disorders as they were kept in captivity. After primary health assessment, some are kept indoor and others in open enclosure. Turtles take time to recover completely. Hence, we are targeting to release them into the wild by February or March next year,” RESQ Charitable Trust member said, adding that turtles rescued in future also will undergo the same extensive rehabilitation programme.