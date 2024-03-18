Nearly 80% of alternate road on Agriculture College campus completed

PUNE: The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has completed nearly 80% of the alternate road on the Agriculture College campus to ease traffic congestion on Ganesh Khind Road. However, citizens will have to wait till the end of March to be able to use this road. Work on the seven-metre road meant for two-, three- and four- wheelers is almost 80% complete. (HT PHOTO)

As the Agriculture College administration refused to allow the use of the college’s internal roads for diversion of traffic from Ganesh Khind Road, the PMRDA proposed an alternate route for commuters headed to Aundh. The PMRDA began construction of the alternate road on the Agriculture College campus on February 14. Work on the seven-metre road meant for two-, three- and four- wheelers is almost 80% complete.

Rinaj Pathan, chief engineer, PMRDA, said, “PMRDA is developing a road to decongest the Ganesh Khind Road stretch. We have completed around 80% of the road work. We have to demolish the walls along both sides of the road for safety purposes. We are laying asphalt layers on the road. We have decided to open the road to commuters on March 31 so that commuters get an alternate route for the Aundh area.”

As per the proposed diversion plan, commuters travelling from Shivajinagar to Aundh or Hinjewadi will need to take the path from Agriculture College’s Wakdewadi gate to Range Hill metro depot, which is located alongside the Pune Metro line and leads to the nearby Range Hills’ underpass. The aim is to ease the traffic woes of commuters headed to Range Hills, Bopodi and Khadki.