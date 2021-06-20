NEET: Amid date uncertainty, students left in the dark

The students appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) this year are again caught up in a fix. With various exams either postponing or getting cancelled, students fear the possibility that the NEET exam may get rescheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As of now, NEET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on August 1. However, so far the forms for the same are not yet issued. The registration for the same was expected to start from May 1.

NEET 2021 will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to MBBS/BDS courses and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognised medical/dental and other colleges/institutes in India.

Milind Telawne, a parent of a student who will be appearing for the NEET exam for the second time, said that his daughter is anxious regarding the exams.

“Due to the pandemic, there is so much uncertainty around the examinations. In such a case the forms for the same are not available yet. The registration process is long and if it does not start then there is a possibility that the exam may get postponed. My daughter is taking the NEET for the second time. And the uncertainty is harming her morale,” said Telawne.

Another student from the Maharashtra State Board, Taranjyot Narula, a student of Class 12 said that first there was an uncertainty regarding the Class 12 board now NEET is an extension of the uncertainty in a students life.

“I appeared for Class 10 examination from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). And to prepare for NEET, I switched to Maharashtra State Board. This year, the decision to cancel Class 12 by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Certificate (MSBSHSE) was delayed. In addition to this, so far the evaluation method for Class 12 is not declared yet,” said Narula.

In addition to this, Narula said that it is likely that the NEET exam may get postponed.

“There is a delay in registration. So it is likely that the exam may get postponed. I am studying for NEET for the last two years. Those who are attempting this exam for the second time are studying for the past three years. Some people are saying we have got plenty of time to study the paper may be difficult. Some say due to the pandemic, the question paper may be easy. It is very difficult to study with focus due to so much uncertainty,” said Narula.