Home / Cities / Pune News / Neglected shelves: Pune public libraries in dire need of revival as students hesitate to use facility
pune news

Neglected shelves: Pune public libraries in dire need of revival as students hesitate to use facility

Pune, being the educational hub, welcomes students from across the state
Pune Nagar Wachan Mandir, an old library on Laxmi road. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Pune Nagar Wachan Mandir, an old library on Laxmi road. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jul 03, 2022 12:26 AM IST
Copy Link
ByTapasya Iyer

Pune, being the educational hub, welcomes students from across the state. However, one major facility that students are reluctant to use are the public and government libraries in the city. Public libraries were hubs for the exchange of ideas and dialogue. However, they are now suffering from neglect and are in dire need of upkeep.

Pune district has 565 libraries, of which 90 are housed in Pune city, however, it has been observed that many students prefer private libraries than the public ones.

Vaibhav Edke, president, Maharashtra students’ welfare association, Pune said, “The students prefer private libraries with individual cubicles. The advantage of the government libraries is that the fee is minimal. But they do not have proper infrastructure. Better facilities and easy accessibility to books should be provided.”

There are approximately 2.5 lakh students who study in Pune for competitive examinations. They demand proper reading facilities and a good studying environment along with materials and books. Atharva Gholap, a student preparing for NEET examination said, “The private libraries and reading rooms are expensive, but there are more facilities. There are separate cubicles for each individual. As many aspirants use private libraries, there is an advantage of peer learning as well.”

Though the youngsters prefer private libraries, the senior citizens and middle-aged readers continue using government libraries regularly. Dilraj Joshi, a resident of Sadashiv peth said, “I have been using the district library for the last six years. It is a very good space for reading newspapers and magazines.”

The government libraries have an abundance of books and research archives available for common people. Suresh Riddiwade, librarian class 2, Government Divisional Library, Pune said, “We have around 4.5 lakh books along with newspaper archives for all. We also have free computer facilities. However, as there are limited seats available for reading, only some students use the facility. Additionally, I have observed, that the trend of reading hardcopy books has reduced among youth due to e-libraries.”

The state government is making efforts to set up e-libraries, computerisation of libraries, increasing manpower, modernising the library management and other special facilities.Shreya Gokhale, district library officer, Pune said, “As students prefer e-books, we have started adding our database in an e-portal. Many libraries in the district have started providing the facility. We plan to bring the e-library facility in the district by next year.”

Talking about lack of proper usage of available facilities, Gokhale added, “There are proper facilities, reading rooms and MPSC centres in some libraries like Pune Marathi Granthalaya, but not many students are aware about it. There needs to be more awareness about the accessibility of the public and government libraries among the student community.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.

    Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate

    This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.

  • Mahesh Choudhary, 45, went missing on April 4, 2007 and the case was registered five days later, after his son, Rakesh Choudhary, then 22, filed a missing complaint. (Representation purpose)

    Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait

    Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.

  • DFS chief Atul Garg said, “The addition of 89 new firefighting vehicles will help us improve our response time across Delhi”. (Photo by Amal KS /Hindustan Times)

    89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations

    The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.

  • Delhi minister Satyendar Jain. (ANI FILE)

    ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

    Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.

  • A MCD official said enforcement teams seized 689.01 kg of plastic items and issued 368 challans on Friday.

    Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics

    Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out