New district-level vigilance panels to monitor board exams

Pune: The Maharashtra government on Thursday reconstituted district-level vigilance committees to monitor and ensure transparent and fair conduct of Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) board examinations. Students seen appearing for their HSC Exams at the examination centre on the first day of their Maharashtra State Board HSC Examination, at Sainath School & Junior College, Vashi, in Navi Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

A review conducted during the revenue conference in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on April 3-4 found that several examination centres lacked adequate arrangements particularly in terms of uninterrupted electricity supply and effective on-ground monitoring. To address the gaps, the state administration recommended restructuring the existing committees to include additional members from educational and technical departments.

“Under the newly issued government resolution, the vigilance committee originally formed through a directive dated February 9, 2002 has been revised to enhance coordination and supervision. The new committee will now be headed by the district collector and will include senior officials such as the commissioner of police or their representative, superintendent of police, chief executive officer of the zilla parishad, officials from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL), and the principal of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET). Education officers from the primary, planning and secondary departments will serve on the committee, with the secondary education officer functioning as the member-secretary,” reads the order.

The government has instructed the reconstituted committee to pay special attention to examination centres previously identified as prone to malpractices. Members are expected to conduct field visits, deploy flying squads where necessary, and ensure that centres maintain discipline, fairness, and proper infrastructure during the exam period.