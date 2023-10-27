New leave and licence agreement facility does away visit to police station

Starting November 1, the office of the Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps (IGR), Maharashtra, headquartered in Pune, will be embarking on Leave and Licence Agreement 2.0 initiative wherein it will directly send the tenant and owner rent agreements to the police stations under whose jurisdiction the property is located.

The new initiative involves quick payment of stamp duty and other charges at the time of registration of document. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The move will lead to ease of police verification process as residents had to earlier visit police stations for the purpose and it was mostly a time-consuming task.

The new initiative involves quick payment of stamp duty and other charges at the time of registration of document. The IGR office has linked its registration gateway with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) system allowing the police department to get immediate access to the tenancy agreement.

According to Section 5 of the Maharashtra Rent Control Act, 1999, registration of tenancy documents is mandatory. More than 10 lakh tenant documents are registered annually at different sub-registrar offices across Maharashtra.

There has been a teething problem of tenant registration documents getting stuck for approval from the sub-registrar causing delay in the final registration process. Residents have complained of facing inconvenience for document registration under the Leave and Licence 1.9 initiative in place since last few years.

The IGR office developed the new process in association with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and it is being tested online.

From November 1, the old process will be phased out and replaced with 2.0 version. The new process makes it easy for citizens to pay IGR charges online and sub-registrar will approve the agreement in real time.

Hiralal Sonawane, inspector general (registration and stamps), said, “Residents will no longer need to visit the police station for submitting documents. They can visit the facility curently in test mode online at https.//igrmaharashtra.gov.in and give their feedback and also mail at feebback.leavelicense2@gmail.com. The IGR office link is connected to the IT wing of the police department which can easily verify and find out the details of the rent agreement document registered and uploaded online. The new process will make the process smooth affair and reduce tenancy pendency.”

Real estate professional Hussain Shaikh said, “The new system will ensure that time of owners and tenants is not wasted at police stations.”

Rohit Gera, managing director, Gera Developments, said, “It is a beneficial development that will not only streamline and reduce inconvenience for tenants, but also constitutes a commendable advancement by merging registration data with the police database. Additionally, this expanded use of registration data extends its utility to include RERA projects, offering further assistance to consumers.”

