New property buyers can avail e-mutation facility

New property buyers in Pune won’t have to run from pillar to post to get their names inscribed on property tax documents of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) as the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) and controller of stamps office has undertaken an e-mutation initiative due to which the IGR office server will directly relay the transaction details to the PMC data server for making the necessary entries in their property tax document of the new taxpayers.

Currently, new property buyers have to take online and offline routes to register their property documents with the PMC. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the IGR office, after the successful implementation of the scheme in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), it will be replicated in Pune from January 2024.

A property buyer needs to register the sale deed at the Department of Registration and Stamps Maharashtra after paying the stamp duty and registration charges and the entire process is overseen by the IGR. According to the E-Mutation facility, the property transaction data will be sent to the PMC server from the IGR server in real-time and the new buyer will no longer have to visit either the property tax department office or the ward office to get their details printed on the property tax bill issued by the civic body every fiscal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currently, new property buyers have to take online and offline routes to register their property documents with the PMC or make a visit to property tax or ward office and ask for a form to change name in property tax document in Pune and submit it to the authorities with ID proof and property ownership proof where the list of documents required for name change include proof of ownership such as sale deed or Index II, NoC from cooperative housing society, last paid property tax receipt and property card copy. It may take between 15 days and 45 days to carry out a name change on the property card.

IGR Hiralal Sonawane when contacted said, “The process of e-mutation is aimed at reducing the workload of citizens who have to spend considerable time in gathering documents and physically submitting them at the office. With this new initiative, we want to lessen the burden on the citizens from visiting the property tax office as the necessary name change will take place automatically by server-to-server linkage. We will begin implementing the scheme from January 2024.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON