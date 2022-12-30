New Year to commence on a pleasant note in Pune: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune has indicated that the year would end on a pleasant note as night temperatures are likely to remain between 13 to 14 degrees Celsius. The weather department noted that the first week of January will be pleasant for Pune city.

The temperature in Pune city on Friday was 32.5 degrees Celsius, which was 3.4 degrees higher than normal. And the nighttime temperature was 13.4 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees higher than usual.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, stated that the night temperature will be around 13 degrees Celsius.

“During this time, the daytime temperature will be around 33 degrees Celsius. After December 31, the first week of January should be pleasant for Pune and Maharashtra as well,” Kashyapi stated.

He also said that the weather in Maharashtra is expected to be dry until January 3.

“For the rest of Maharashtra, there will be no significant change in day and night temperatures. Until January 3, the weather in Marathwada, central Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Konkan, and Goa will be dry,” IMD officials stated.

On Friday, the highest maximum temperature recorded in Maharashtra was 35 degrees Celsius in Akola. In Maharashtra, the lowest minimum temperature recorded was 12 degrees Celsius in Gondia.

According to the weather department, night temperatures were 3.1 to 5.1 degrees Celsius above normal at most places over central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha.