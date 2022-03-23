NFAI events in memory of Lata Mangeshkar

Pune: National Film Archive of India (NFAI) will be hosting special events on Friday and Saturday in memory of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

There will be a special screening of Marathi film “Maze Baal” (1943, with English subtitles) at NFAI main theatre, on Law college road at 6pm on March 25 followed by an audio-visual presentation of Marathi songs of Lata Mangeshkar in the evening on March 26.

The presentation “Kaljayee” would be made by veteran record collector and the secretary, Society of Indian Record Collectors, Suresh Chandvankar.

In Master Vinayak’s film “Maze Baal”, the singer, at 13, had appeared as a child actor and also lend her voice for the film. The film features Mangeshkar siblings onscreen during the song sequences “Chala Chala Navbala”. The film starred Master Vinayak, Meenakshi Shirodkar, Dada Salvi, Sumati Gupte, Damuanna Malvankar in major roles. VS Khandekar wrote the film, and the music was composed by Datta Davjekar.

“Let’s again witness Lata Mangeshkar’s magic together this weekend at NFAI,” said Prakash Magdum, director, NFAI.