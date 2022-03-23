NFAI events in memory of Lata Mangeshkar
Pune: National Film Archive of India (NFAI) will be hosting special events on Friday and Saturday in memory of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.
There will be a special screening of Marathi film “Maze Baal” (1943, with English subtitles) at NFAI main theatre, on Law college road at 6pm on March 25 followed by an audio-visual presentation of Marathi songs of Lata Mangeshkar in the evening on March 26.
The presentation “Kaljayee” would be made by veteran record collector and the secretary, Society of Indian Record Collectors, Suresh Chandvankar.
In Master Vinayak’s film “Maze Baal”, the singer, at 13, had appeared as a child actor and also lend her voice for the film. The film features Mangeshkar siblings onscreen during the song sequences “Chala Chala Navbala”. The film starred Master Vinayak, Meenakshi Shirodkar, Dada Salvi, Sumati Gupte, Damuanna Malvankar in major roles. VS Khandekar wrote the film, and the music was composed by Datta Davjekar.
“Let’s again witness Lata Mangeshkar’s magic together this weekend at NFAI,” said Prakash Magdum, director, NFAI.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics