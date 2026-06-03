NFDC-NFAI restores Ritwik Ghatak’s filmography in 4K; BFI London to host centenary retrospective

​The National Film Development Corporation–National Film Archive of India (NFDC-NFAI) has completed the 4K restoration of legendary filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak’s entire feature filmography. To mark his birth centenary, NFDC-NFAI has partnered with the British Film Institute (BFI) to present a major retrospective at BFI Southbank in London from June 2026, according to an NFDC-NFAI release issued on Tuesday. To ensure fidelity to Ghatak’s original visual style, colour grading was supervised by National Award-winning cinematographer Avik Mukhopadhyay. (HT)

The retrospective will give international audiences an opportunity to experience Ghatak’s pioneering storytelling and distinctive cinematic vision through newly restored versions of his films.

The project was undertaken under the National Film Heritage Mission (NFHM), the Ministry’s flagship initiative to preserve India’s audiovisual heritage. The restorations were carried out using original film elements preserved by NFDC-NFAI over several decades, supplemented by archival material from the West Bengal State Film Archive.

To ensure fidelity to Ghatak’s original visual style, colour grading was supervised by National Award-winning cinematographer Avik Mukhopadhyay.

Praising the initiative, Mukhopadhyay said, “I am proud and delighted to be part of the Ghatak restoration project. He remains one of the most original filmmakers in Indian and world cinema. NFDC-NFAI’s restoration of Ghatak’s works is among its most commendable efforts for future generations of film enthusiasts and lovers of cinema.”

Highlighting the significance of the collaboration, NFDC managing director Prakash Magdum said, “India possesses one of the richest cinematic legacies in the world. As we celebrate the birth centenary of Ritwik Ghatak, we are pleased to partner with the BFI for this retrospective in London. It offers a valuable platform for global audiences to appreciate Ghatak’s genius.”

The London retrospective will cover multiple phases of Ghatak’s career and feature newly restored 4K screenings of his eight landmark narrative films: Nagarik, Ajantrik, Bari Thekey Paliye, Meghe Dhaka Tara, Komal Gandhar, Subarnarekha, Titas Ekti Nadir Naam and Jukti Takko Aar Gappo.

The programme will also include screenings of documentaries, short films and unfinished works, including Bihar Ke Darshaniya Sthan, Musafir, Fear, Rendezvous, Nagarik Sanrakshan, Scientists of Tomorrow, Yeh Kyun, My Lenin, Puruliar Chhau, Durbar Gati Padma and Heerer Prajapati.