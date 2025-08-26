NGT directs police, MPCB to strictly enforce noise regulations during Ganesh festival

Acknowledging the efforts taken by authorities last year, the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT’s) western zonal bench in Pune has directed the Pune police and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to strictly enforce noise regulations during the upcoming Ganesh festival and submit a detailed compliance report after the celebrations. The NGT directed that the police consider reducing the wattage depending on the area and location in consultation with the MPCB. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The direction came during the hearing of an execution application filed by Kalyani Mandke, a Pune-based audiologist, against the state of Maharashtra and other authorities.

A bench comprising justice Dinesh Kumar Singh, judicial member; and Vijay Kulkarni, expert member took note of the measures initiated by the police and MPCB but stressed the need for coordinated enforcement to curb noise pollution. At the hearing held on Monday, August 25, deputy commissioner of police (special branch) Sandeep Bhajibhakare appeared before the tribunal and informed that all zonal DCPs and police stations have been instructed to restrict loudspeaker use at Ganesh mandals to a maximum of 100 watts. To this, the NGT directed that the police consider reducing the wattage depending on the area and location in consultation with the MPCB. Bhajibhakare further said that this year, the police have warned against the use of high-noise instruments which if used will invite action under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, Environment Protection Act, and Maharashtra Police Act. Last year, 124 cases were registered while six cases have already been booked this year but the details of the same have not been disclosed by the police.

Bhajibhakare told Hindustan Times, “This year, we have conducted various meetings with representatives of Ganesh mandals regarding the noise limit. This includes 100 meetings at the police chowki level, 80 meetings at the police station level, 30 at the zonal level, and seven at the Commissionerate level. In every meeting, we have conveyed the rules such as a ban on disco jockeys (DJs), limits on noise, limitations on loudspeaker wattage etc. All required efforts have been made to spread awareness about noise pollution control during the Ganesh festival. Now we will be conducting the monitoring activities along with the MPCB, and action will be taken against those found violating the norms.”

The tribunal in its order clarified that no restrictions can be imposed on the number of dhol-tasha-zanj performers during the visarjan (immersion) procession, as the Supreme Court has stayed that specific NGT order passed earlier in August 2024.

The MPCB, in its affidavit, informed that 300 student-volunteers have been trained to monitor noise levels across pandals and traffic junctions in Pune city. Real-time noise level displays with health warnings are being set up, and a list of violators will be uploaded on the MPCB website for 90 days.

Kartikey Langote, sub-regional officer, MPCB, said, “After the NGT’s direction, we appointed 300 volunteers for noise monitoring last year. This year too, 300 volunteers from different colleges in Pune have been trained to monitor noise during the Ganesh festival. This particular activity is only being implemented in Pune.”

The tribunal appreciated the efforts undertaken by both the police and MPCB while directing both authorities to file a detailed report on enforcement after conclusion of the Ganesh festival. Citizens have also been provided with helpline numbers 112 and 8975283100 to lodge complaints regarding violations. The matter has been posted for further hearing on October 29, 2025.