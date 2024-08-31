NGT order on noise pollution: Pune Police assure implementation, MPCB cites difficulties

While the Pune police have assured to implement the National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders to control noise pollution during the Ganesh Festival, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) said it will be difficult to follow it as it was given at a short notice. The official said that FIR will be filed against violators under criminal and environmental laws. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The August 30 order of Western Zonal Bench of NGT has directed MPCB and police to ensure real-time noise monitoring at all Ganesh pandals and display the readings with permissible limits prominently at at least two locations, besides instructing authorities to limit dhol-tasha group to 30 members and ban on DJ and toll systems.

G Shreedhar, deputy commissioner of police (special branch), said, “We are yet to chalk out plans for the 10-day festival. Instructions will be given to zonal branches and police stations to implement noise pollution rules as per the NGT orders. It will be difficult to ensure a total DJ ban during immersion procession this year.”

“We have enough instruments to monitor noise norms,” he said.

Nikhil Pingle, deputy commissioner of police ( crime) said, “We have covered three zones to monitor the noise data and are in the process add the remaining two.”

MPCB officials cited short period for preparation and lack of manpower for following the NGT orders.

J Salunkhe, regional officer, MPCB, said, “I am constantly in touch with our head office in Mumbai, but it will be difficult to execute the NGT instructions on such short notice. We will approach the tribunal on Monday and cite our say.”

The Pune police have received 20 complaints of noise pollution during the Dahi Handi celebrations this year, including 12 from Bharati Vidyapeeth and eight from Swargate areas.