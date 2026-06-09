NGT seeks timeline for release of ₹1,797 cr funds for revival of Indrayani River; next hearing on July 15

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Maharashtra government to spell out a clear timeline for securing funds and implementing the proposed ₹1,797-crore Indrayani River revival and conservation project, expressing concern over delays in restoring one of Pune’s most polluted rivers. A fresh DPR was submitted to the Centre on August 11, 2025, taking the estimated cost to nearly ₹1,797 crore. (FILE)

The direction came during a June 4 hearing on a batch of petitions related to pollution in the Indrayani River, including matters arising from reports of toxic foam on the river’s surface and mass fish deaths near Dehu.

The western zonal bench, comprising Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh and expert member Sujit Kumar Bajpayee, observed that while project reports had been prepared and revised over the years, there was little clarity regarding actual implementation.

“Merely preparing and submitting a project report cannot be equated with implementation,” the tribunal observed while seeking a definite roadmap from the state government.

According to the order, the National River Conservation Directorate (NRCD) informed the tribunal that a revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the “Revival and Conservation of Indrayani River in Pune Municipal Region” was submitted in September 2023, with an estimated cost of ₹577.16 crore.

Following a third-party appraisal and consultations, the project’s scope was expanded to include areas under the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). A fresh DPR was submitted to the Centre on August 11, 2025, taking the estimated cost to nearly ₹1,797 crore.

The NRCD told the tribunal that the revised proposal had been examined and observations were communicated to the state government in October 2025. It added that the project would be considered for approval and implementation subject to the availability of funds under the river conservation programme.

The tribunal, however, noted that neither the state government nor the Centre had indicated when funds would be sanctioned, or restoration work would begin.

During the hearing, the NRCD stated that since the Fifteenth Finance Commission cycle ended on March 31, 2026, the project may be considered under the upcoming Sixteenth Finance Commission funding cycle. The bench said environmental restoration efforts could not remain indefinitely stalled due to funding uncertainties.

The NGT directed the Maharashtra Chief Secretary’s office to file an affidavit within four weeks specifying the proposed timeline for release of funds and implementation of the project.

Originating near Lonavla and flowing through Pune district before joining the Bhima River, the Indrayani holds religious significance because of its association with Dehu and Alandi and serves as an important ecological resource for communities along its banks.

The matter will next be heard on July 15.