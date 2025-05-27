NHAI raises traffic safety concerns over blocked drains near Pune-Bengaluru Highway

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has written to Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), raising concerns over road safety and traffic disruption due to blocked drains and culverts near the Pune-Bengaluru Highway (NH-48) in the Ravet-Kiwale area, said officials. There was heavy waterlogging on the NHAI highway, service roads and closure of the underpass in Wakad on Monday, said officials. (HT)

The NHAI in its letter on May 21, has urged the civic body to take immediate action to fix the problem before the monsoon intensifies.

According to the NHAI, multiple joint inspections with PCMC officials and local representatives, including MLA, Shankar Jagtap of Chinchwad constituency, were conducted. During the visits, it was found that at least ten natural drains along the service roads between Wakad, Tathawade, and Punawale have been blocked. These blockages have been reportedly caused by the construction of large towers and shopping malls on either side of the highway, they said.

“Rainwater and sewage overflow onto the service roads during heavy rains, creating dangerous conditions for vehicles. Slippery roads and water-filled potholes are making it unsafe for commuters, with accidents likely to increase if the situation is not addressed,” the letter reads.

In the letter, NHAI reminded the civic body that the issue was first raised in July 2024 and followed by several inspections in the past year. Despite repeated requests, the necessary repairs to drains, manholes, and culverts have not yet been completed in many areas.

MD Nikam, city engineer, PCMC, said, “The work of the service road will be done by the NHAI, and the repair work will be done by PCMC. The work of blocked drains, manholes, culverts, etc., will be done by PCMC. The service roads will be widened by the NHAI from 12 meters to 24 meters. We have taken up the issue as a priority. However, we are waiting for the rain to stop to start the work.”

Meanwhile, NHAI has directed its concessionaire to repair potholes and carry out overlay work on damaged sections of the service roads. However, the agency stressed that permanent solutions can only come through proper drainage management, which falls under the municipal jurisdiction.

The heavy waterlogging on and around the NHAI highway and service roads in Wakad left the commuters in the area frustrated.

“It’s an every-year story, and the PCMC does nothing. It’s the citizens who suffer, said,” said Dattatraya Deshmukh, president of Pimpri Chinchwad Cooperative Housing Societies Federation.