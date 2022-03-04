NHRC issues notice to Maha chief secretary, Pune police over septic tank deaths

PUNE The National Human Right Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the chief secretary of Maharashtra and Pune police commissioner seeking in connection with the deaths of four persons inside a septic tank.

Four persons, including three workers, died inside a septic tank of a residential building at Loni Kalbhor near Pune on Wednesday morning.

As per a release, the NHRC has taken suo moto cognisance of media reports about the incident and has issued notices, returnable within four weeks directing the chief secretary of Maharashtra and Pune police commissioner to submit reports on the status of the case. “The report should include the details of compensation paid or if not, show cause why it should not be recommended to be paid to the next of kin of the four victims,” the NHRC release stated. The commission has also asked for the details of the case registered, if any, against those who engaged the victims for sewage cleaning without providing adequate safety equipment.

The commission has observed that despite laws and Supreme Court judgment, every other day, such deaths are being reported from various parts of the country due to the lack of safety equipment, which is tantamount to violation of human rights. It is completely unwarranted that the poor people die for their livelihood due to lackadaisical attitudes on the part of the authorities. There is a need for strong commitment on part of the state authorities, which is lacking, to save these lives, the commission said.

According to the police, as the three workers climbed down the tank to repair the drainage system they passed out, apparently due to suffocation. A tenant, identified as Padmakar Maruti Waghmare living in the building tried to rescue the three workers, but he fell in the tank and suffocated.

Waghmare’s wife Rajnandini filed a complaint against the buildings owner, based on which an FIR was lodged against Bhimaji Kalbhor under IPC Section 304-A ( pertaining to causing death by negligence and relevant sections of Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavenger and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 at Loni Kalbhor police station. Kalbhor was arrested on Thursday and taken into police custody.