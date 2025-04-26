NIA visits home of Santosh Jagdale in Pune after Pahalgam terror attack

In the aftermath of the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) visited the home of Santosh Jagdale, a Pune resident and one of the 26 victims killed in the terror attack. The visit, which took place on Friday evening, was part of ongoing efforts to gather details that may aid the investigation being led by the Jammu and Kashmir police. A security personnel during a search operation following a terror attack at Pahalgam, in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI file)

According to police officials, the two-member NIA team arrived at Jagdale’s residence in Karvenagar between 5 and 7 pm and held discussions with family members, including his wife and daughter. Both women had accompanied Jagdale on the ill-fated trip to Kashmir and narrowly survived the attack that unfolded at the popular Baisaran meadow.

“The NIA officials spoke at length with Jagdale’s wife and daughter, Asavari, to understand the sequence of events leading up to the shooting and gather any observations that might support the investigation,” a man close to the family told, requesting anonymity.

After the NIA officers’ visit, deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar also visited Jagdale’s residence. Pawar offered his condolences and assured that justice would be given to the deceased’s family.

In what is being described as one of the deadliest terror strikes in Kashmir in recent years, 26 people lost their lives. Six of them were from Maharashtra, including two close friends from Pune — Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote — who were on vacation with their families.