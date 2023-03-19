NIBM floats tender to cut 60 sandalwood trees to avoid future thefts

PUNE To prevent more thefts, nation’s top financial education institution, National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM), Kondhwa, has decided to cut all sandalwood trees on the campus. The NIBM has uploaded a tender notice dated March 13, 2023, for cutting 60 trees on its campus.

The NIBM has uploaded a tender notice dated March 13, 2023, for cutting 60 trees on its campus. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/ HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A notice by the institute stated, “The tree authority department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), vide its letter no. 10954 dated February 16, 2023, has accorded its permission to NIBM for cutting 60 sandalwood trees. The regional forest officer, forest department Wanowrie, Pune, has identified and provided a valuation of the trees to be cut. In this regard, the institute desires to award the work which includes the cutting of earmarked identified 60 trees and immediate transportation of these trees out of the campus with a proper permit from the local authority, disposal of all the debris and clearance from the locations of this work. The institute invites sealed tenders from interested agencies and firms for the scope of work mentioned above viz., cutting and sale of sandalwood trees, in the prescribed form along with detailed information of the agency.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The institute is spread over 60 acres of land and has a thick canopy of forest area which has numerous sandalwood trees which have become easy targets for sandalwood smugglers.

Earlier, the security at the institution was reviewed by the police along with the central government and surveillance was increased. Although police patrolling in the area has been intensified, sandalwood trees are constantly being cut down by thieves.

NIBM had increased the number of security personnel on the ground and even increased the height of the fencing wall surrounding the campus.

“NIBM had sought permission to cut down sandalwood trees in the area,” said Vikram Kumar, Pune municipal commissioner.

The NIBM administration was not available for comments immediately.

NIBM was established in 1969 by the Reserve Bank of India, in consultation with the central government, as an autonomous apex institution for research, training, education and consultancy in bank management. Its mandate is to play a proactive role as a think-tank of the banking system. NIBM is part of the grand vision of giving a new direction to the banking industry in India and making the industry a more cost-effective instrument for national development. Its mission statement states that it is helping managers in their endeavour to make their organisations competitive both in domestic and international markets as part of the mission of the institute.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NIBM, an autonomous academic institution, is governed by a board, its highest policy-making body. The institute is engaged in research (policy and operations), training and education of senior executives of banks, and provides consulting support to the banking and financial sector.

Recent theft incidents

October 7, 2022: Thieves threatened a security supervisor on the premises of NIBM by holding a sword to his neck and even stole his debit card. At around midnight security, supervisor Bhupendra Singh and his colleague Shivlal Paswan were on duty when the accused entered the premises of the institute, threatened to kill them and held a sword to their neck. The thieves then cut off three sandalwood trees inside the institute and escaped.

October 12, 2022: As many as three sandalwood trees were stolen from NIBM campus. The incident took place between 2.15 to 2.30 am near the auditorium hall. The first information report (FIR) was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 394 ( voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 506 (2) ( criminal intimidation) and Arms Act 4 (25).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

January 28, 2023: Thieves chopped and stole two sandalwood trees estimated to be worth Rs18,000 from the premises around midnight.